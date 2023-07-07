Police searching for man involved in armed robbery at Ross Department Store

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at the Ross Department Store in central Lubbock.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of 50th St. just after 3 p.m. on Friday. A man with a gun reportedly robbed the department store and left.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Police are still investigating any possible people or vehicles involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call the Lubbock Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

