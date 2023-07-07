Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Police searching for man involved in armed robbery at Ross Department Store

Lubbock police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at the Ross Department...
Lubbock police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at the Ross Department Store in central Lubbock.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at the Ross Department Store in central Lubbock.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of 50th St. just after 3 p.m. on Friday. A man with a gun reportedly robbed the department store and left.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Police are still investigating any possible people or vehicles involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call the Lubbock Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Red Raiders collected four first-place votes in the Big 12 preseason poll that was announced...
Texas Tech picked fourth in Big 12 preseason poll
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band

Latest News

Noon Notebook: City to offer free community immunization clinics at local high schools
LCU President Dr. Scott McDowell, Chair of Department of Nursing Dr. LaNell Harrison, Provost...
LCU to offer Clinical Doctor of Nursing Practice
Jewel Perez, 24
Lubbock woman injured after being shot by police now in jail
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: State Rep. Carl Tepper hosts first town hall