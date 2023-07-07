Lubbock County included in Severe Thunderstorm Warning Friday night

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Denver City TX and Abernathy TX until 6:30 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/Z2AwuJGJqv — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) July 7, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the north and western South Plains until 9 p.m. Friday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch (KCBD)

As of 5:40 p.m., there were Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for Bailey, Parmer, Hale, Castro, Swisher, and Lamb counties until 6:30 p.m. Friday. This storm is moving east at 45 mph, and 70 mph wind gusts are associated with it.

Radar (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be near 70°, with mostly cloudy conditions tonight. South winds will be breezy around 15 to 20 mph. Storm chances may linger into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be hot with high temperatures in the mid-90s. Expect partly cloudy conditions with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. There may be a few isolated showers here and there throughout Saturday.

Raincast (KCBD)

Saturday night isolated showers and storms are possible. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

3 Day (KCBD)

