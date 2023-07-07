Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock County included in Severe Thunderstorm Warning Friday night

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

=====

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the north and western South Plains until 9 p.m. Friday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch(KCBD)

As of 5:40 p.m., there were Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for Bailey, Parmer, Hale, Castro, Swisher, and Lamb counties until 6:30 p.m. Friday. This storm is moving east at 45 mph, and 70 mph wind gusts are associated with it.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be near 70°, with mostly cloudy conditions tonight. South winds will be breezy around 15 to 20 mph. Storm chances may linger into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be hot with high temperatures in the mid-90s. Expect partly cloudy conditions with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. There may be a few isolated showers here and there throughout Saturday.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Saturday night isolated showers and storms are possible. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

3 Day
3 Day(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Red Raiders collected four first-place votes in the Big 12 preseason poll that was announced...
Texas Tech picked fourth in Big 12 preseason poll
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band

Latest News

A hot afternoon with a chance of storms late in the day.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bailey, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, July 7
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, July 7
More heat and thunderstorms are on the way Friday into the weekend. Afternoon highs are...
More heat, humidity coming Friday, Saturday