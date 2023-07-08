County commissioners to dedicate $7 million to McMillan dam repairs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nearly $100,000 survey has given Lubbock County commissioners a clear direction on the repairs needed on the McMillan dam at Buffalo Springs Lake.

Precinct 1 commissioner Terence Kovar said the repairs will make sure the critical levee holds up for years to come.

“Once you start chipping away at it, it just starts eroding,” Kovar said.

County commissioners are taking action to stop that erosion.

The court is expected to designate $7 million in ARPA funds for phase one of the repairs.

A vital part of this first phase includes removing all the foliage surrounding the dam.

“Everything has a root system,” Kovar said. “You don’t need anything burrowing into your dam. That’s your infrastructure is the base of that dam. You can get tree roots that go really deep and we don’t need that.”

The damage caused by those roots can lead to seepage through the flood barrier and that seepage can cause erosion.

So once the area is clear new material and piping will be installed to allow water to flow without causing the dam to deteriorate.

“The problem you have is right now you’re losing material,” Kovar said. “If that continues over years or decades you could end up with a dam failure.”

McMillan Dam regulates the spillway between Buffalo Springs and Ransom Canyon, so its failure would put lives at risk.

“Look at all the homes that are below that,” Kovar said. “We don’t want any lives lost. We don’t want any property lost.”

Funding for Phase 1 was secured through the American Rescue Plan Act.

As for phase two, Kovar says he is already working with the South Plains Association of Governments.

“They’re reviewing these documents, and they’re going to try to get us some grant funding,” Kovar said.

Commissioners are set to meet on July 10.

