LFR puts out Friday evening house fire in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a fire in an abandoned home on Friday evening, in the 1500 block of 23rd Street.

When LFR crews arrived, they saw fire through the roof of a “single story single family residence.” The call came in at 6:40 p.m. and LFR was able to quickly contain the fire.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

