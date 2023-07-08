More Thunderstorms Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms clear and exit the area this morning, shortly followed by more thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Storm Outlook Today (KCBD)

Some evening storms in the NE could be severe, though threats are still on the lower end: hail up to an inch, and wind gusts 60-70 mph. Highs today slightly cooler, ranging upper 80s to upper 90s. Tonight, temps drop to the mid 60s and upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Rain chances continue for a few days, picking up Monday. Temps remain slightly cooler through Sunday, before a warm surge brings highs back to the upper 90s and triple digits for several days.

