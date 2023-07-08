Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne issues statement
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday
Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne discusses dropped 911 calls
- Payne issued a statement on Friday, writing that the City of Lubbock’s response to 911 calls “should be improving, not getting worse.”
- Records show thousands of 911 calls went unanswered last year, which is one reason why the city allocated an additional $7.4 million to this year’s police department’s budget.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/07/08/mayor-releases-statement-ahead-kcbd-investigates-report-911-calls/
U.S. to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine
- The Biden administration is set to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, in what Biden said was a “difficult decision”.
- The munitions — which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets — are seen by the U.S. as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/07/07/us-will-provide-cluster-munitions-ukraine-part-new-military-aid-package/
Free community immunization clinic today
- The city of Lubbock is hosting a free vaccine clinic today.
- It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monterey high school.
- This will provide all of the immunizations required by the state before your child goes to school in the fall, from kindergarten to the 12th grade.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/07/07/free-community-immunization-clinics-local-high-schools/
