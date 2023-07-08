Medically Speaking
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne issues statement

By Dylan Villa
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne discusses dropped 911 calls

U.S. to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine

Free community immunization clinic today

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

