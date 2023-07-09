Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south Amarillo that left two people dead and five people injured.

Around 12:54 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to an events center at a shopping center at 4515 S. Georgia on a shooting with multiple people injured.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found there had been a party and a fight broke out among some of the attendees. Sometime during the fight, someone started shooting.

Seven people were injured and one person died at the scene, according to a press release.

Six people were taken by medical response units and private vehicles to three area emergency rooms.

One person died at the hospital as a result of their injuries. The other five have varying injuries but are expected to recover, according to officials.

The victims who died have been identified as 32-year-old Semagea Smith and 28-year-old Dequincton Taylor.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online or through the p3 tips app. All tips are anonymous.

