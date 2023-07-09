Medically Speaking
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south Amarillo that left two people dead and five people injured.(Source: Gray News)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south Amarillo that left two people dead and five people injured.

Around 12:54 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to an events center at a shopping center at 4515 S. Georgia on a shooting with multiple people injured.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found there had been a party and a fight broke out among some of the attendees. Sometime during the fight, someone started shooting.

Seven people were injured and one person died at the scene, according to a press release.

Six people were taken by medical response units and private vehicles to three area emergency rooms.

One person died at the hospital as a result of their injuries. The other five have varying injuries but are expected to recover, according to officials.

The victims who died have been identified as 32-year-old Semagea Smith and 28-year-old Dequincton Taylor.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online or through the p3 tips app. All tips are anonymous.

