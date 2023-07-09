Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Nationals and Rangers meet in series rubber match

Both the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas Rangers (52-38, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (35-54, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (8-1, 2.71 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -204, Nationals +170; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington is 35-54 overall and 14-32 at home. The Nationals are 27-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas is 52-38 overall and 25-20 on the road. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .274, the top team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .261 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 26 doubles and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 12-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .283 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Generic dog attack graphic
Lubbock woman injured in dog attack near 16th & Utica
How to conserve energy and money
Power restored to Tech Terrace after LP&L outage
On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne issues statement
Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne issued a statement on Friday, writing that the City of Lubbock’s...
Mayor releases statement ahead of KCBD Investigates report on 911 calls
Six people were injured in a shooting at what witnesses say was a high school party on Friday,...
Texas police find 6 people injured after shooting at El Paso party, updated news report says

Latest News

Francisco Oropeza is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse after a hearing Thursday,...
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting
Texas Rangers
Candelario and Meneses HRs help Nats snap 5-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Rangers
FILE - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich points from the bench are during the second half...
Popovich, NBA’s winningest coach, signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president
Texas Rangers
Nationals take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers