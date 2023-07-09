Medically Speaking
Possible chance for storms tonight

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a slight chance for showers and storms this evening. Partly cloudy conditions are expected here in Lubbock with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Showers and storms will be most likely in the northern part of the viewing area.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Sunday is expected to remain dry during the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with sunny skies. Southeast winds will stay just around 10 mph.

Sunday evening the chance for showers and storms is very slight, mainly for the southern part of the viewing area. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mostly clear conditions. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Monday will be mostly sunny in the morning and early afternoon. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with high temperatures around 95°. Late afternoon and early evening hours will be accompanied by showers and storms.

Monday evening is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a good chance of showers and storms. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

