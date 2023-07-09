Sunday morning top stories: Lubbock woman injured in dog attack

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Lubbock woman injured in dog attack

A Lubbock woman is in the hospital after a dog attack in Central Lubbock Saturday.

A pair of animals attacked the woman and Lubbock Animal Services captured both animals, euthanizing one of them.

Megan Rapinoe retiring

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced she’s retiring at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe has been a member of the U.S. women’s national team since 2006 and helped the team win two Olympic gold medals.

President Biden heading to Europe

President Biden leaves for a trip to Europe today that is focused on the future of the NATO alliance.

The week-long trip will see Biden head to Lithuania, where he’s set to be a key player on a host of critical issues at the NATO summit.

