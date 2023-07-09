Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech Alumni Association hosts Legacy University graduation

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former and future Red Raiders walked the stage on Saturday after a three-day camp hosted by the Texas Tech Alumni Association.

The alumni association’s Legacy University gives kids between the ages of seven and 13 and their grandparents the opportunity to enjoy the Texas Tech campus, either for old time’s sake, or the very first time.

the three-day camp engages the former and future Red Raiders through hands on activities and by celebrating the university’s traditions.

Participants got to stay in the dorms, attend classes, and even “graduate”.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic dog attack graphic
Lubbock woman injured in dog attack near 16th & Utica
How to conserve energy and money
Power restored to Tech Terrace after LP&L outage
On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne issues statement
Six people were injured in a shooting at what witnesses say was a high school party on Friday,...
Texas police find 6 people injured after shooting at El Paso party, updated news report says
Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne issued a statement on Friday, writing that the City of Lubbock’s...
Mayor releases statement ahead of KCBD Investigates report on 911 calls

Latest News

Former and future Red Raiders walked the stage on Saturday after a three-day camp hosted by the...
Texas Tech Alumni Association hosts Legacy University graduation
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Lubbock woman injured in dog attack
How to conserve energy and money
Power restored to Tech Terrace after LP&L outage