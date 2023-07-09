Texas Tech Alumni Association hosts Legacy University graduation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former and future Red Raiders walked the stage on Saturday after a three-day camp hosted by the Texas Tech Alumni Association.

The alumni association’s Legacy University gives kids between the ages of seven and 13 and their grandparents the opportunity to enjoy the Texas Tech campus, either for old time’s sake, or the very first time.

the three-day camp engages the former and future Red Raiders through hands on activities and by celebrating the university’s traditions.

Participants got to stay in the dorms, attend classes, and even “graduate”.

