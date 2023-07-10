2 hospitalized after police chase ends in car ramming into Central Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police say a chase stemmed from a possible robbery reported around 2:45 a.m. near 34th and Indiana. Then, just before 4:00 a.m., an officer spotted the suspect vehicle leading police in a chase before crashing into an apartment near 31st and Vicksburg.

Two people were taken Covenant with moderate injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

Right now, it is unclear if any arrests have been made. There is also no word on how many people were displaced.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

