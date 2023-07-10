Clovis police investigating deadly shooting Sunday morning

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a person that had been shot near 9th and Davis Street. Upon arrival, officers found a Hispanic male laying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his face.

The victim has not yet been identified by police. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the murder.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify anyone involved in the shooting. Anyone with information related to the homicide should contact the police department at (575) 769-1921.

The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

