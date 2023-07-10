Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Clovis police investigating deadly shooting Sunday morning

Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning.
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a person that had been shot near 9th and Davis Street. Upon arrival, officers found a Hispanic male laying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his face.

The victim has not yet been identified by police. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the murder.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify anyone involved in the shooting. Anyone with information related to the homicide should contact the police department at (575) 769-1921.

The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic dog attack graphic
Lubbock woman injured in dog attack near 16th & Utica
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Lubbock woman injured in dog attack
How to conserve energy and money
Power restored to Tech Terrace after LP&L outage

Latest News

State Rep. Carl Tepper hosts first town hall as state lawmaker in Shallowater Thursday evening.
State Rep. Carl Tepper talks property taxes, school safety in first town hall
Rep. Carl Tepper hosts town hall
Jessi Ruiz, 31
Clovis police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
Possum Kingdom Fire Map
Communities near Possum Kingdom Lake evacuate as wildfire grows