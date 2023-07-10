Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Isolated showers, storms likely this evening

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the evening hours we are expecting isolated showers and storms to develop across the area.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

A line of showers is expected to move across the area starting in the west and then continuing east. Potential hazards that may be associated with these storms are golf ball to quarter-size hail, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and possible flooding due to heavy localized rainfall.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s with cloudy conditions. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph this evening, then will become south after midnight. There is a slight chance that shower activity may linger into Tuesday morning.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Tuesday will start off partly cloudy then become mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 101° with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night will be warm with overnight temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be mostly clear in the evening, then become partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday will be hot with high temperatures near 105°, with some heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear, then become partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s again. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic dog attack graphic
Lubbock woman injured in dog attack near 16th & Utica
Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock apartment complex early...
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in car ramming into Central Lubbock apartment complex
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Lubbock woman injured in dog attack

Latest News

Storms late today will bring a threat of damaging wind gusts, large hail, localized heavy rain,...
Today’s Severe Weather Risk
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, July 10
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, July 10
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, July 10