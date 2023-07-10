Isolated showers, storms likely this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the evening hours we are expecting isolated showers and storms to develop across the area.

Radar (KCBD)

A line of showers is expected to move across the area starting in the west and then continuing east. Potential hazards that may be associated with these storms are golf ball to quarter-size hail, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and possible flooding due to heavy localized rainfall.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s with cloudy conditions. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph this evening, then will become south after midnight. There is a slight chance that shower activity may linger into Tuesday morning.

Raincast (KCBD)

Tuesday will start off partly cloudy then become mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 101° with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night will be warm with overnight temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be mostly clear in the evening, then become partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday will be hot with high temperatures near 105°, with some heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear, then become partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s again. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

