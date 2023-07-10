Jury selection begins for Abilene man accused of sexually abusing two children in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jury selection is underway for a man accused of sexually abusing two children over the course of nearly four years.

Cornelius Aaron Williams of Abilene is accused of sexually abusing two children under 14 years old within Lubbock County. Jury selection for the 35-year-old’s upcoming trial started on Monday.

In March 2021, a Lubbock grand jury indicted Williams on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The indictment stated the abuse lasted for “30 or more days in duration.”

The abuse reportedly started around March 15, 2015, and lasted through Feb. 22, 2019.

Williams is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

