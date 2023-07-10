Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Jury selection begins for Abilene man accused of sexually abusing two children in Lubbock

Cornelius Aaron Williams, 32, of Abilene
Cornelius Aaron Williams, 32, of Abilene(LCDC)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jury selection is underway for a man accused of sexually abusing two children over the course of nearly four years.

Cornelius Aaron Williams of Abilene is accused of sexually abusing two children under 14 years old within Lubbock County. Jury selection for the 35-year-old’s upcoming trial started on Monday.

In March 2021, a Lubbock grand jury indicted Williams on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The indictment stated the abuse lasted for “30 or more days in duration.”

The abuse reportedly started around March 15, 2015, and lasted through Feb. 22, 2019.

Williams is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic dog attack graphic
Lubbock woman injured in dog attack near 16th & Utica
Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock apartment complex early...
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in car ramming into Central Lubbock apartment complex
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Lubbock woman injured in dog attack

Latest News

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
Inaugural National Tour of Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert comes to THE...
Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert coming to The Buddy Holly Hall
A roofing crew begins to shingle a home under construction in the Pavilion Park development in...
Texas House and Senate reach a deal on how to cut property taxes
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ​wants to add language to the reasons a professor can be fired for “just...
Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan announce ‘breakthrough’ deal on property tax legislation