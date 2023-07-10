Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Yolanda

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Yolanda, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old Bull Terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Yolanda is a very shy girl, but she warms up quickly if you give her treats, like Milk Bones or bacon. She is very silly and loves to play in the water. She is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. Yolanda can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jumba.

