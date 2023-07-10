Matadors Playoff game to be broadcast on My Lubbock TV on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Matadors opening playoff game will be available on My Lubbock TV this Tuesday.

Red Raider Basketball Coach Grant McCasland will have the first kick before the team takes on the San Antonio Corinthians.

If the Matadors come out with a win, they will host another playoff game on Saturday.

They are looking to surpass their attendance record of 5,300 at Tuesday’s game. However, those who cannot make it in-person can still watch the game!

You can watch the Matadors’ opening playoff game starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna channels 14.1/22.2, Optimum 6, UVerse 1014, Dish Network 14 and on cable systems across the South Plains.

You can also watch on the KCBD Connected TV app, free to download for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and other streaming platforms.

