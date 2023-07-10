Monday morning top stories: Car crashes into apartment complex after police chase
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Car crashes into apartment complex after police chase
- 2 people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock apartment complex early Monday morning
- Officer say a possible robbery callout led police on a chase before ending in a crash
- Full story here: 2 hospitalized after police chase ends in car ramming into Central Lubbock apartment complex
McMillan Dam repair funding
- Lubbock County Commissioners will take steps today to address erosion at the McMillian Dam at Buffalo Springs Lake
- Commissioners say the dam is losing material which could threaten homes downstream
- Read more here: County commissioners to dedicate $7 million to McMillan dam repairs
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
- An elderly woman is hospitalized after being attacked by pair of dogs Saturday near 16th and Utica
- Animal services captured both dogs and an owner has not been identified
- Details here: Lubbock woman injured in dog attack near 16th & Utica
2 killed, 5 injured in shooting
- Two people are dead and five others injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Amarillo
- Investigators say someone began shooting during a fight at an event center
- Read more here: Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
