Monday morning top stories: Car crashes into apartment complex after police chase

Car crashes into apartment complex after police chase

2 people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock apartment complex early Monday morning

Officer say a possible robbery callout led police on a chase before ending in a crash

Full story here: 2 hospitalized after police chase ends in car ramming into Central Lubbock apartment complex

McMillan Dam repair funding

Lubbock County Commissioners will take steps today to address erosion at the McMillian Dam at Buffalo Springs Lake

Commissioners say the dam is losing material which could threaten homes downstream

Read more here: County commissioners to dedicate $7 million to McMillan dam repairs

Woman hospitalized after dog attack

An elderly woman is hospitalized after being attacked by pair of dogs Saturday near 16th and Utica

Animal services captured both dogs and an owner has not been identified

Details here: Lubbock woman injured in dog attack near 16th & Utica

2 killed, 5 injured in shooting

Two people are dead and five others injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Amarillo

Investigators say someone began shooting during a fight at an event center

Read more here: Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting

