One seriously injured after vehicle rolls, catches fire in north Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in north Lubbock County after the vehicle of a postal worker reportedly rolled and caught fire.

Just after 3 p.m., DPS troopers were called to the area of CR 5500 and N I-27 for reports of a vehicle fire. When authorities arrived, the found a single-vehicle crash and one person with serious injuries.

Authorities stated a postal worker was delivering mail on rural routes in their pickup truck. They were reportedly going east when they traveled off the road and into the barrow ditch. The driver lost control, entered a nearby field and the vehicle rolled, according to DPS. After the crash, the vehicle caught fire.

The postal worker was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

