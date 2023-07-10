Medically Speaking
Pete’s Pigskin Previews start Monday

Pete's Pigskin Previews are sponsored by Wayland Baptist University & Raider Pump & Supply.
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pete’s Pigskin Previews start Monday at six and 10 with a look at 80 area high school football teams from 6-man to 6A all the way to Thursday, Aug. 24 and the start of The End Zone.

Schedule of Previews for this week

Monday: Lubbock Titans at 6/Kingdom Prep at 10

Tuesday: Christ The King/ Paducah

Wednesday: Jayton/Motley County

Thursday: Patton Springs/Guthrie

Friday: Southland/Dawson

Saturday: Wilson/Klondike

Previews The Following Week

Sunday: Hart

Community Coverage Tour

Monday: July 10: Olton at 6

Tuesday: Idalou at 6

Wednesday: Hale Center at 6

Thursday: Roosevelt at 6

Friday: Hobbs at 6

Saturday: Whitharral/ Cotton Center

