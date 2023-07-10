Pete’s Pigskin Previews start Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pete’s Pigskin Previews start Monday at six and 10 with a look at 80 area high school football teams from 6-man to 6A all the way to Thursday, Aug. 24 and the start of The End Zone.
Schedule of Previews for this week
Monday: Lubbock Titans at 6/Kingdom Prep at 10
Tuesday: Christ The King/ Paducah
Wednesday: Jayton/Motley County
Thursday: Patton Springs/Guthrie
Friday: Southland/Dawson
Saturday: Wilson/Klondike
Previews The Following Week
Sunday: Hart
Community Coverage Tour
Monday: July 10: Olton at 6
Tuesday: Idalou at 6
Wednesday: Hale Center at 6
Thursday: Roosevelt at 6
Friday: Hobbs at 6
Saturday: Whitharral/ Cotton Center
Pete’s Pigskin Previews are sponsored by Wayland Baptist University & Raider Pump & Supply.
