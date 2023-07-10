Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Titans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Lubbock Titans home school football team went 5-7 last season.

They return a few starters and bring in some Freshman.

Head Coach Brent Schmidt thinks this team will be better than last seasons.

A tough early portion of the schedule with Six-Man pigskin powers Rankin, Happy & Balmorhea will let the Titans see where they stand.

The Lubbock Titans play home games in Wilson.

