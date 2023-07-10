Medically Speaking
Lubbock police name suspect involved in robbery, police pursuit that ended in crash into apartment complex

Jaden Tipton and Desiree Vasquez
Jaden Tipton and Desiree Vasquez(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have provided more details into a robbery and police pursuit that ended with the suspect’s car crashing into an apartment complex in central Lubbock.

At 3:51 a.m. on Monday, Lubbock police officers responded to the 3800 block of 34th St. for reports of a robbery at a business, according to a release. When officers arrived, they spotted a nearby vehicle suspected to be involved in the crime. Police attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Jaden Tipton, fled.

Police pursued the vehicle before it crashed into an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Vicksburg Ave.

Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock apartment complex early Monday morning.(KCBD)

A man and a woman were inside the apartment at the time of the crash, according to the release. One was seriously injured and the other was left with moderate injuries. They were both taken to UMC for treatment.

Tipton was left with minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and “other warrants.”

A passenger in the vehicle, 32-year-old Desiree Vasquez, was also minorly injured. She was was taken to UMC for treatment and later arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.

No police officers were injured in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are possible, according to the release.

