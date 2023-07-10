Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Rescue team helps beached manatee back to safety

Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach to safety. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/BODY CAMS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach to safety.

Bodycam video shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies Oldham and Warner working together with personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Volusia County Beaches and the Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Team to carry a stranded manatee off the beach in Ponce Inlet.

A crowd of bystanders can be seen looking on as the crew moves the manatee bit by bit, stopping to periodically set down the large animal.

They use a ramp to move the manatee into a truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the manatee was successfully taken to the Sea World Rehabilitation Center.

The sheriff’s office also reminded residents and visitors not to approach or touch stranded wildlife.

Authorities say marine mammal strandings are common along the Florida coast and happen when live animals beach themselves or dead animals wash up on shore.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Team, manatees and dolphins are the most common animals to be found stranded in Volusia County.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Generic dog attack graphic
Lubbock woman injured in dog attack near 16th & Utica
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head
Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock apartment complex early...
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in car ramming into Central Lubbock apartment complex
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south...
Amarillo police: 2 dead, 5 injured in overnight shooting
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Lubbock woman injured in dog attack

Latest News

James Lewis, a suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in...
Suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in 1982 found dead, police say
After spending almost two hours on their boat enjoying the sun, a Vermont couple turned back...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stowaway raccoons take over couple’s boat ride
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Search continues for ‘very dangerous’ jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
After spending almost two hours enjoying the sun, they turned back and realized they were not...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stowaway raccoons take over couple’s boat ride