Severe storms likely tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Things are expected to remain dry tonight. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mostly clear skies this evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-90s. Storm chances begin to increase in the afternoon with some of them likely becoming severe. Southeast winds will be around 10 mph for most of the day.

Stormcast (KCBD)

With storm development tomorrow some severe hazards may include: wind gusts up to 70 mph, quarter-size hail, and localized flooding with heavy rainfall.

Monday night storm chances will continue, with mostly cloudy conditions. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s with south winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

Tuesday may start off with isolated showers but by afternoon things should become mostly clear. High temperatures will be near 101°, with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with overnight low temperatures in the mid-70s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

