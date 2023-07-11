750 residents in west Lubbock experiencing power outage
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: Power has returned to most residents as of 10:30 p.m.
Around 750 residents in west Lubbock are without power, according to the Lubbock Power & Light outage map.
The outages were first reported around 8:15 p.m. on Monday.
The cause of the outages is not known. However, crews are reportedly working to restore power to the area.
This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.
