750 residents in west Lubbock experiencing power outage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: Power has returned to most residents as of 10:30 p.m.

Around 750 residents in west Lubbock are without power, according to the Lubbock Power & Light outage map.

The outages were first reported around 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

The cause of the outages is not known. However, crews are reportedly working to restore power to the area.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

