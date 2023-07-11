Carpet Tech partners with Make-a-Wish for 16th annual Waltzing for Wishes gala
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Please join us for the 16th annual Waltzing for Wishes benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas and celebrate the power of a wish come true!
Friday, August 4th, 2023 at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
6:00PM Check in | 7:30PM Program
Attire: Black tie
Featuring special dance performances, inspiring wish stories,
and a curated auction, the evening is sure to be one you won’t forget!
Sponsorships still available, secure your table today.
Questions? Contact waltzing@ntx.wish.org
