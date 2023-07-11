Carpet Tech partners with Make-a-Wish for 16th annual Waltzing for Wishes gala

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Please join us for the 16th annual Waltzing for Wishes benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas and celebrate the power of a wish come true!

Friday, August 4th, 2023 at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

6:00PM Check in | 7:30PM Program

Attire: Black tie

Featuring special dance performances, inspiring wish stories,

and a curated auction, the evening is sure to be one you won’t forget!

Sponsorships still available, secure your table today.

Questions? Contact waltzing@ntx.wish.org

