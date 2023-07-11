Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Clovis man faces multiple charges after house explosion, brought to Lubbock hospital for injuries

Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.
Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Clovis man is facing multiple charges after a house explosion that sent him to a Lubbock hospital for his injuries.

On Monday night Clovis police officers and fire fighters were called to 29 to Paseo Village for reports of an explosion. The caller described a loud “bang” followed by smoke. The caller also said the garage door of the home had been blown out.

Police and firefighters arrived on scene and saw the home sustained substantial damage. Investigators say the windows to the residence had been broken out by the explosion and the roof of the home had collapsed into the living room.

Officers found 32-year-old Anthony Romo running from the home, passing multiple neighbors. An off-duty police officer stopped to see if he needed help when investigators say Romo pulled a pistol and attempted to shoot the officer. In response, the off-duty officer attempted to strike Romo with his marked police vehicle.

The officer pulled his unit out of the area when he was approached by Romo again. Police say that’s when the officer discharged a bean bag shotgun at Romo. Romo was eventually taken into custody and taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center.

Romo was later transferred to a Lubbock hospital for his injuries from the explosion.

He faces multiple charges including: assault with intent to commit a violent felony; battery on a peace officer; felon in possession of a firearm; tampering with evidence; trafficking methamphetamine; and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The house explosion remains under investigation by the Clovis Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Tipton and Desiree Vasquez
Lubbock police name suspect involved in robbery, police pursuit that ended in crash into apartment complex
Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock apartment complex early...
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in car ramming into Central Lubbock apartment complex
North Lubbock County crash
One seriously injured after vehicle rolls, catches fire in north Lubbock Co.
American Theatre Guild announced a digital ticket lottery for HAMILTON performance July 19th...
$10 ticket lottery announced for Hamilton in Lubbock, 40 tickets per performance
Senator Charles Perry discussing property tax deal
Lawmakers agree on biggest property tax cut in Texas history

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
A roofing crew begins to shingle a home under construction in the Pavilion Park development in...
Texas House and Senate reach a deal on how to cut property taxes
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ​wants to add language to the reasons a professor can be fired for “just...
Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan announce ‘breakthrough’ deal on property tax legislation
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning.
Clovis police investigating deadly shooting Sunday morning