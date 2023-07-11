Excessive heat Wednesday, heat advisory until Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s. It will be partly cloudy this evening and become mostly clear after midnight. South winds will be breezy around 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday there will be a heat advisory in effect, with high temperatures across the area in triple digits. Here in Lubbock, we can expect temperatures around 106°, with sunny skies. Southwest winds will continue to be breezy around 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday night will be warm again with low temperatures in the upper 70s, and partly cloudy skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday the heat advisory will continue throughout the day until 8 p.m. High temperatures on Thursday will be near 103° with sunny skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday night will be warm again with partly cloudy conditions. There is a slight chance of showers and storms Thursday evening too. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 70s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

