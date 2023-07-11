Medically Speaking
Firefighters responding to cut gas line in South Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews are currently responding to a cut gas line in South Lubbock.

Crews are working to block off 68th Street between Bangor and Albany Avenues.

Around 11:26 a.m. LFR says 66th Street from Albany Avenue and Bangor has been shut off.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is monitoring air conditions to determine if residents in the area should be evacuated.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

