Firefighters responding to cut gas line in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews are currently responding to a cut gas line in South Lubbock.

Crews are working to block off 68th Street between Bangor and Albany Avenues.

Around 11:26 a.m. LFR says 66th Street from Albany Avenue and Bangor has been shut off.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is monitoring air conditions to determine if residents in the area should be evacuated.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently on scene of the 5300 block of 68th Street for a cut gas line. Fire crews are monitoring air conditions for adjacent structures. There are no hazards to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/smhpeXs1VK — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFireTX) July 11, 2023

