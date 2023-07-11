Medically Speaking
Homes evacuated due to gas leak near Marsha Sharp and Upland

Authorities have responded to a gas leak in southwest Lubbock, prompting the evacuation of multiple homes.
Authorities have responded to a gas leak in southwest Lubbock, prompting the evacuation of multiple homes.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities responded to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon that prompted the evacuation of multiple homes.

The gas leak was reported in the area of 58th Street and Wausau Avenue. Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue and ATMOS have responded to the area to assess the situation.

As of 4:15 p.m., five homes have been evacuated, according to LFR officials.

Authorities have blocked off access to the area. Wausau Avenue is shut down from 58th Street to 59th Street; 58th Street has been closed from Winfield Avenue to Virginia Avenue.

People are advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story; please, check back for updates.

