KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Honda

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Honda, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Honda is very sweet, loyal and can get a little rowdy. She is very smart and loves to eat ice cream. She is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. Honda can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Yolanda.

