LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews have cleared the scene of a hit gas line in South Lubbock.

Around 11:26 a.m. LFR blocked off 66th Street from Albany Avenue and Bangor. It has since been reopened.

Around 1:30 p.m., ATMOS had isolated the leak. There is no threat to the public at this time.

No evacuations were made.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently on scene of the 5300 block of 68th Street for a cut gas line. Fire crews are monitoring air conditions for adjacent structures. There are no hazards to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/smhpeXs1VK — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFireTX) July 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.