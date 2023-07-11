Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock County Commissioners propose pay raises

Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly
Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners met Monday and have decided they want to give every county employee a cost of living adjustment in next year’s budget.

That was one of the first things commissioners had to tackle in looking over the annual budget. However, most of the work session revolved around whether or not salaries could be raised at the district attorney’s office and how.

Commissioners are concerned about how competitive those paychecks are in the face of increasing crime in our area. Commissioners cited backlogs in courts and plan to add more capacity to the detention center.

“None of these law schools are training students specifically to go into criminal law. They’re telling them ‘hey, you’ve been watching Suits? Go do corporate law, go do that, there’s more money in that.’ At UT specifically, they’re driving their students toward that,” Precinct 2 County Commissioner Jason Corley said.

Overall, commissioners say they’d like to give 2% raises to elected officials and a 5% raise for every other county employee.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock apartment complex early...
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in car ramming into Central Lubbock apartment complex
Jaden Tipton and Desiree Vasquez
Lubbock police name suspect involved in robbery, police pursuit that ended in crash into apartment complex
North Lubbock County crash
One seriously injured after vehicle rolls, catches fire in north Lubbock Co.
American Theatre Guild announced a digital ticket lottery for HAMILTON performance July 19th...
$10 ticket lottery announced for Hamilton in Lubbock, 40 tickets per performance
Senator Charles Perry discussing property tax deal
Lawmakers agree on biggest property tax cut in Texas history

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock County Commissioners propose pay raises
After more than seven decades on radio airwaves in Lamesa, KPET has gone silent.
KPET radio station off air after more than 70 years in Lamesa
KPET radio station off air after more than 70 years in Lamesa
West Lubbock power outage
750 residents in west Lubbock experiencing power outage