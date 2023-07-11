Lubbock County Commissioners propose pay raises

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners met Monday and have decided they want to give every county employee a cost of living adjustment in next year’s budget.

That was one of the first things commissioners had to tackle in looking over the annual budget. However, most of the work session revolved around whether or not salaries could be raised at the district attorney’s office and how.

Commissioners are concerned about how competitive those paychecks are in the face of increasing crime in our area. Commissioners cited backlogs in courts and plan to add more capacity to the detention center.

“None of these law schools are training students specifically to go into criminal law. They’re telling them ‘hey, you’ve been watching Suits? Go do corporate law, go do that, there’s more money in that.’ At UT specifically, they’re driving their students toward that,” Precinct 2 County Commissioner Jason Corley said.

Overall, commissioners say they’d like to give 2% raises to elected officials and a 5% raise for every other county employee.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.