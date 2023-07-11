Lubbock police investigating deadly East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting the left one person dead in East Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots fire call near East Auburn and North Zenith Ave.

Police initially reported one person was seriously injured but has now confirmed a man has died.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.