Lubbock police investigating deadly East Lubbock shooting

Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting the left one person dead in East Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots fire call near East Auburn and North Zenith Ave.

Police initially reported one person was seriously injured but has now confirmed a man has died.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

