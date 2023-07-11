Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth

PLANO, Texas (WFAA) - A Texas couple surrendered their hour-old infant to employees at a medical supply store, with the mother telling them she didn’t even know she was pregnant.

After hours of calls and customers, Angela Owens assumed the teenage boy who walked into Hieline Mobility Solutions around 2 p.m. Wednesday was just another customer. But when he said his baby and girlfriend needed help, she ran outside, assuming the child was choking.

“I open the passenger door to see a young girl sitting there with a newborn baby in her lap, wrapped in a towel,” Owens said.

The parents said the baby was just an hour old. The mother said she didn’t even know she was pregnant.

On the phone with 911, Owens helped tie the umbilical cord with a string.

Tabatha Peri was also working at the Plano medical supply store at the time. She grabbed a wheelchair to help, but the mother stayed in the car.

“There was no thought. It was like right place, right time. It was being a mother. We had to do what we had to do. There’s no other option at that point,” Peri and Owens said.

The employees both have three kids, and they could tell the new parents, who appeared to be teenagers, were frightened and in shock. They explained to the couple how to surrender the baby at a Safe Haven location.

But Owens was worried the couple wouldn’t make it to a Safe Haven spot, so she accepted the child herself.

“Did some crying. She was moving. She was trying to suckle on her fist to try to get food,” Owens said.

Police say the baby was taken to the hospital and is in good condition. They are grateful for the employees’ help.

“Absolutely a saving grace at this point,” said Jennifer Chapman, a spokesperson for Plano Police.

Police located the couple and made sure the mother got treatment following the birth. Questions remain on whether they followed Texas’ Safe Haven Law and whether any charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing.

“I hope they don’t end up in trouble because I feel like they did the right thing. That’s what’s killing me right now,” Peri said.

“I’m proud of them for asking for help. That doesn’t happen all the time,” Owens said.

Texas’ Safe Haven Law, also known as the Baby Moses Law, allows any baby under 60 days old to be taken to any hospital or fire station in the state. The child must be handed to someone, not left outside.

In the past five years, 175 children have been surrendered statewide through the program.

