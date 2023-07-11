Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep Academy Warriors
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kingdom Prep went 9-4 last year making the TAPPS State Semifinals in the first year under Coach Pete Griffith.
Gone are a core group of Seniors to graduation, but Coach Griffith expects other Warriors to jump in and fill the void.
For the second year in a row, KPA will open the season facing Borden County in Jayton. Last the Warriors lost a close one 42-38.
Kingdom Prep plays their home games at Trinity Christian’s field at 142nd and Quaker.
The Warriors will look to keep pressing on as they work to win a State Championship.
