Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock County Commissioners propose pay raises

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

Commissioners propose pay raises

Lubbock County Commissioners are considering a plan to give every county employee a 5% raise

They also discussed raises for elected officials and the district attorney’s office

Read more here: Lubbock County Commissioners propose pay raises

McMillian Dam repair funds approved

County commissioners will use $7 million in ARPA money to begin repairs at the dam at Buffalo Springs Lake

The project will remove roots and help prevent erosion of the dam between Buffalo and Lake Ransom Canyon

Details here: County commissioners to dedicate $7 million to McMillan dam repairs

Texas legislature reach deal on property tax relief

The plan includes homestead exemptions and school property tax cuts

If the measure passes both houses, voters must approve the changes in November

Read more here: Lawmakers agree on biggest property tax cut in Texas history

