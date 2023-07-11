Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock County Commissioners propose pay raises

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Commissioners propose pay raises

  • Lubbock County Commissioners are considering a plan to give every county employee a 5% raise
  • They also discussed raises for elected officials and the district attorney’s office
  • Read more here: Lubbock County Commissioners propose pay raises

McMillian Dam repair funds approved

Texas legislature reach deal on property tax relief

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock apartment complex early...
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in car ramming into Central Lubbock apartment complex
Jaden Tipton and Desiree Vasquez
Lubbock police name suspect involved in robbery, police pursuit that ended in crash into apartment complex
North Lubbock County crash
One seriously injured after vehicle rolls, catches fire in north Lubbock Co.
American Theatre Guild announced a digital ticket lottery for HAMILTON performance July 19th...
$10 ticket lottery announced for Hamilton in Lubbock, 40 tickets per performance
Senator Charles Perry discussing property tax deal
Lawmakers agree on biggest property tax cut in Texas history

Latest News

Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly
Lubbock County Commissioners propose pay raises
After more than seven decades on radio airwaves in Lamesa, KPET has gone silent.
KPET radio station off air after more than 70 years in Lamesa
KPET radio station off air after more than 70 years in Lamesa
West Lubbock power outage
750 residents in west Lubbock experiencing power outage