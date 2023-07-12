1 seriously injured in shooting Tuesday evening
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in central Lubbock Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of 44th St. at 7:50 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area.
When authorities arrived, they found one person with serious injuries.
Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.