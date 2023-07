100 Black Men of West Texas 26th Annual Kids’ Fishing Derby on July 15th

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -The 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. (the 100) is proud to present our 26th Annual Charles & Rose Hankson Memorial Kids’ Fishing Derby.

This event will be held at Dunbar Lake at Mae Simmons Park located at MLK Blvd. & Canyon Lakes Drive on this Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 7:00 am until 2:00 pm.

The 100, will stock the lake with over 2,000 pounds of catfish just prior to the event and it will be up to the kids to catch the fish. All registration is done onsite. Since loaner fishing rods and reels are very limited, we encourage all parents and youth to bring their own fishing gear.

Also, bait will be issued for free until the supply runs out. Therefore, get there early because on this Saturday, the early birds will literally get the worms. In addition to fishing, there will be free food and free soft drinks for everyone in attendance.

Prizes will be issued to boys and girls in specific age categories. We encourage everyone to come out and partake in this great family friendly - fun event. This is a city-wide event, and it serves as one of the organization’s platforms for giving back to the community, encouraging family togetherness, and saying “thank you Lubbock” for your support.

At the same time, the members of the 100 along with our partners take advantage of this opportunity to demonstrate love, support, and appreciation to our mentees and to the youngsters and families in attendance.

President of the 100, Reggie Dial explains the impact of this annual event by saying: “In this age of enhanced technology where kids are obsessed and even addicted to phone apps, computer games, social media, and steaming services, which are all primarily indoor instant gratification distractive tools, it’s refreshing to offer an outdoor activity that moves the child out the house and into a safe, family friendly and healthy environment. Our Kids’ Fishing Derby provides a venue where the child learns a skill, communes with nature, interacts with family members, mentors, and others, and then experience the power and reward of patience.”

This event was named after derby founder & Chairman Emeritus, Rev. Charles Hankson and his late wife Rose Hankson. Mother Rose, as she was called, worked right alongside her husband every year making sure that the annual Kids ‘Fishing Derby and many other 100 mentoring activities were successful.

We all miss Mother Rose as she was a mother, a friend, and a mentor to many of the members of the 100 and our mentees. Ironically, Mother Rose passed away on June 1, 2019, at the very ending point of the 22nd Annual Kids’ Fishing Derby.

We are in the extreme debt to Mother Rose and to Chair Emeritus Charles Hankson who continues in his 26 th year as the “active” 2022 Chairman and MVP of the event. For more information, contact Reggie Dial at (806) 438-8464, or go to our website at 100bmwt.org.

