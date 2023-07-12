Covenant Medical Center Achieves Gold Plus Status

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Covenant Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award.

The award recognizes CMC for its commitment in 2022 to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

CMC, the only stroke comprehensive stroke center in the region, has met AHA stroke quality metrics for the past three years.

“The Gold Plus Award and the Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll awarded to Covenant Medical Center by American Heart Association reflect the quality of stroke care that we are able to provide patients at our facility,” said Dr. Katie Hendley, Covenant Medical Group neurologist.

“These designations also represent excellent teamwork across our service lines, ongoing commitment to keeping our processes current and in line with the most up to date stroke care and a true compassionate approach to every patient we have the privilege of caring for.”

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the number one cause of disability. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

