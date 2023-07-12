Desserts First event to support Lubbock Girl Scouts

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (GSTOP) is thrilled to announce this year’s chefs for the annual Desserts First fundraising event. Desserts First in an intimate evening featuring local chefs’ Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts, wine, and a silent auction. This event supports Girl Scouts in Lubbock and the Girl Scout mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

This year’s featured chefs are:

K’Leigh Fountain, Sugar Momma’s Bakery*

Cassidy Fulks, Cassidy’s Cake Fork

Breana Garcia, Bree’s Cakes and Creations*

Marsha Johnson, Sweet Creations*

Marcus McConnell,Courtyard by Marriott Downtown

Jada Morrow, Homemade Goodness by Jada

Chef Doug Noxon, Overton Hotel

Chef Angie Ragan, Salt by Angie*

Monica Rose, Desert Rose Baking

Chef Andrew Seccareccio, The Willows Event Center*

Ashley Smith, Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats*

Chef Tasha Teel, The Cakery*

Patricia Tuthill, Just Desserts*

Mia White, Ya Ya’s Place

*Returning chef

The event takes place Thursday, August 31, from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the campus of Texas Tech University.

Individual tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online:gs-strong.org/DessertsFirst23

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.