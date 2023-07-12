Medically Speaking
Emergency crews responding to structure fire near 114th and MLK

South Lubbock County structure fire
South Lubbock County structure fire(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in south Lubbock County.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday near E 114th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews have blocked traffic on 114th Street starting from I-27. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

