Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Hockley County deputies searching for missing teen with 3-year-old child

17-year-old Abriana Garcia was last seen Wednesday morning with her daughter, 3-year-old...
17-year-old Abriana Garcia was last seen Wednesday morning with her daughter, 3-year-old Mariana Velez.(Provided by Family)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen and her 3-year-old daughter.

17-year-old Abriana Garcia was last seen Wednesday morning with her daughter, 3-year-old Mariana Velez.

Abriana Garcia is described as approximately 5′1″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a gray shirt, and has a tattoo on her left wrist.

Her daughter Mariana is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, a pink shirt, and pink “Minnie Mouse” slippers.

Deputies say Abriana left her home from Smyer on foot, traveling in an unknown direction, with her daughter.

The sheriff’s office is asking for assistance in locating them. Anyone with information should contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-3126, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44th Street shooting
12-year-old dies in Tuesday evening shooting
South Lubbock County structure fire
Two firefighters taken to hospital after responding to structure fire near 114th and MLK
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
Lubbock police investigating deadly East Lubbock shooting
Officers arrested 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez for aggravated assault at approximately 3 p.m. June...
Lubbock teen sentenced to 30 years for May 2021 drive-by shooting
Authorities have responded to a gas leak in southwest Lubbock, prompting the evacuation of...
Homes evacuated due to gas leak near Marsha Sharp and Upland

Latest News

Girl Scout cookies
Desserts First event to support Lubbock Girl Scouts
44th Street shooting
Two minors arrested after 12-year-old shot and killed
Fire in 2700 block of East 2nd Street
LFR responding to structure fire in 2700 Block of East 2nd Street
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested