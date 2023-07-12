Hockley County deputies searching for missing teen with 3-year-old child

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen and her 3-year-old daughter.

17-year-old Abriana Garcia was last seen Wednesday morning with her daughter, 3-year-old Mariana Velez.

Abriana Garcia is described as approximately 5′1″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a gray shirt, and has a tattoo on her left wrist.

Her daughter Mariana is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, a pink shirt, and pink “Minnie Mouse” slippers.

Deputies say Abriana left her home from Smyer on foot, traveling in an unknown direction, with her daughter.

The sheriff’s office is asking for assistance in locating them. Anyone with information should contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-3126, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.