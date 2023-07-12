Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

LFR responding to structure fire in 2700 Block of East 2nd Street

Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire near the 2700 Block of East 2nd Street.

According to scanner traffic, fire and smoke was seen coming from a back room and the attic of the house.

The call came in just after 12:00p.m..

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44th Street shooting
12-year-old dies in Tuesday evening shooting
South Lubbock County structure fire
Two firefighters taken to hospital after responding to structure fire near 114th and MLK
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
Lubbock police investigating deadly East Lubbock shooting
Officers arrested 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez for aggravated assault at approximately 3 p.m. June...
Lubbock teen sentenced to 30 years for May 2021 drive-by shooting
Authorities have responded to a gas leak in southwest Lubbock, prompting the evacuation of...
Homes evacuated due to gas leak near Marsha Sharp and Upland

Latest News

Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
LPD identifies fatal shooting victim, asks for public’s help with investigation
KCBD Focus on Ag - Saturday, July 2
KCBD News at Noon