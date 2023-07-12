LFR responding to structure fire in 2700 Block of East 2nd Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire near the 2700 Block of East 2nd Street.

According to scanner traffic, fire and smoke was seen coming from a back room and the attic of the house.

The call came in just after 12:00p.m..

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

