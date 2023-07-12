Lubbock Matadors win playoff opener against San Antonio

WOODROW, Texas (KCBD) - With a record crowd of 5,422 on hand at Pirates Stadium in Woodrow, the Lubbock Matadors won their first ever playoff game, beating San Antonio FC 6-0 Tuesday night.

The Matadors scored one goal in the first half and added five in the second half.

Lubbock is now 11-1 and they host FC Brownsville at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Lubbock Cooper in the next round of the playoffs.

