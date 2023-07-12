LPD identifies fatal shooting victim, asks for public’s help with investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the suspect or suspects in an East Lubbock homicide that left 45 year-old Chad Reed dead.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of East Auburn Street on July 11th at 12:06 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Reed deceased inside his house, prompting Metro to respond to the scene. In addition, investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit also responded to assist in canvassing the area.

If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000, as they could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

