Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

LPD identifies fatal shooting victim, asks for public’s help with investigation

Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the suspect or suspects in an East Lubbock homicide that left 45 year-old Chad Reed dead.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of East Auburn Street on July 11th at 12:06 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Reed deceased inside his house, prompting Metro to respond to the scene. In addition, investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit also responded to assist in canvassing the area.

If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000, as they could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

Most Read

44th Street shooting
12-year-old dies in Tuesday evening shooting
South Lubbock County structure fire
Two firefighters taken to hospital after responding to structure fire near 114th and MLK
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
Lubbock police investigating deadly East Lubbock shooting
Officers arrested 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez for aggravated assault at approximately 3 p.m. June...
Lubbock teen sentenced to 30 years for May 2021 drive-by shooting
Authorities have responded to a gas leak in southwest Lubbock, prompting the evacuation of...
Homes evacuated due to gas leak near Marsha Sharp and Upland

Latest News

Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested
911 dispatcher
KCBD Investigates: LPD police chief addresses 30,000 abandoned 911 calls
KCBD Investigates: LPD police chief addresses 30,000 abandoned 911 calls
South Lubbock County structure fire
Two firefighters taken to hospital after responding to structure fire near 114th and MLK