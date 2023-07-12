Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44th Street shooting
12-year-old dies in Tuesday evening shooting
South Lubbock County structure fire
Two firefighters taken to hospital after responding to structure fire near 114th and MLK
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
Lubbock police investigating deadly East Lubbock shooting
Officers arrested 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez for aggravated assault at approximately 3 p.m. June...
Lubbock teen sentenced to 30 years for May 2021 drive-by shooting
Authorities have responded to a gas leak in southwest Lubbock, prompting the evacuation of...
Homes evacuated due to gas leak near Marsha Sharp and Upland

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Global Black Economic Forum as part of Essence Fest...
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate
17-year-old Abriana Garcia was last seen Wednesday morning with her daughter, 3-year-old...
Hockley County deputies searching for missing teen with 3-year-old child
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods