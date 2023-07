PADUCAH, Texas (KCBD) - The Paducah Dragons went 8-3 last season, making a return to the playoffs in the first season under Eric Rekieta.

The Dragons return 4 starters on both sides of the ball, including some returners from the State Championship track team.

Paducah opens the season facing Guthrie!

