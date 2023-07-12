Possible record breaking temperatures, scattered storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbocks record high temperature for July 12th was set back in 2016 at 107°. Today we broke that record with a high of 110° around 4:00 p.m.

Scattered showers are developing across the Texas, New Mexico state line late this afternoon.

Radar (KCBD)

This evening will become mostly cloudy then partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 70s, with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. There is a chance that scattered showers and storms will continue to move across the area tonight. They are not expected to be severe at this time.

Thursday will be hot again with high temperatures near 104°. Mostly sunny skies are expected with southwest winds around 10 mph.

Thursday evening there is a very slight chance for scattered showers and storms. The northern part of the viewing area has the best chance of seeing this activity. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 102°. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

