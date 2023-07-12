Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Possible record breaking temperatures, scattered storms

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbocks record high temperature for July 12th was set back in 2016 at 107°. Today we broke that record with a high of 110° around 4:00 p.m.

Scattered showers are developing across the Texas, New Mexico state line late this afternoon.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

This evening will become mostly cloudy then partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 70s, with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. There is a chance that scattered showers and storms will continue to move across the area tonight. They are not expected to be severe at this time.

Thursday will be hot again with high temperatures near 104°. Mostly sunny skies are expected with southwest winds around 10 mph.

Thursday evening there is a very slight chance for scattered showers and storms. The northern part of the viewing area has the best chance of seeing this activity. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 102°. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44th Street shooting
12-year-old dies in Tuesday evening shooting
South Lubbock County structure fire
Two firefighters taken to hospital after responding to structure fire near 114th and MLK
Police are investigating a shooting the left one person seriously injured in East Lubbock...
Lubbock police investigating deadly East Lubbock shooting
Officers arrested 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez for aggravated assault at approximately 3 p.m. June...
Lubbock teen sentenced to 30 years for May 2021 drive-by shooting
Authorities have responded to a gas leak in southwest Lubbock, prompting the evacuation of...
Homes evacuated due to gas leak near Marsha Sharp and Upland

Latest News

Heat Advisory Today
Dangerous heat today
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, July 12
Daybreak Today WX 7.12
Heat Advisory
Excessive heat Wednesday, heat advisory until Thursday