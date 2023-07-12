Two firefighters taken to hospital after responding to structure fire near 114th and MLK

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in south Lubbock County Tuesday evening.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at 7:30 p.m. near E 114th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

“When deputies arrived they observed a metal building with heavy fire and smoke coming from the building,” according to an LSO release.

Two firefighters from the Woodrow Fire Department were reportedly taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

No one was inside the building and no injuries have been reported.

Crews are still on scene and have blocked traffic on 114th Street starting from I-27. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

